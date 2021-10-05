Scott Begbie: We need a wrecking ball to make Aberdeen a city for people

Can I suggest when the wrecking ball turns up to do the business on the Aberdeen Market building, the cooncil get their money’s worth and run it through a couple of other blots on the cityscape?

Who wouldn’t be delighted to see New Telecom House razed to the ground, instead of towering over the railway station as a constant reminder of the worst failings of city centre planning and architecture?

This isn’t brutalist architecture, it’s just brutal.