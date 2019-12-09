Willie Miller: James Wilson will expect more from himself

James Wilson has returned to the Aberdeen starting line-up for the last two matches.

While the former Manchester United player hasn’t done his chances of starting regularly any harm, I think everyone would like to see more from him.

In the early part of the season Niall McGinn and Ryan Hedges were the preferred pairing in the wide areas.

However, McGinn has missed the games against Hibs and Rangers with a calf strain and Hedges has been benched.

So there hasn’t been too much consistency of selection in those areas.

Wilson has done OK in the two starts but I don’t think he’s made enough of a statement to suggest he should be starting ahead of McGinn or Hedges if both are firing on all cylinders.

The Englishman clearly has talent and he showed it sporadically last season and has done again in patches over the two games against Rangers or Hibs.

But I still feel Wilson should be producing more from the wide area.

In Saturday’s defeat to Hibs he caused some problems, particularly in the first half, and against Rangers at Pittodrie last Wednesday he was a threat.

However, the frustrating thing for the Red Army is that he has the talent to make a bigger impact on games.