Willie Miller: Why did Sam Cosgrove give referee huge call to make when there was no danger?

The controversial decision to send off Aberdeen’s leading scorer Sam Cosgrove is a difficult one to call.

The difficulty comes when you know the player has won the ball but there is also an argument of excessive force and speed in the tackle.

If you go into those type of challenges the referee has a huge decision to make because in these occasions they have been instructed to show the red card.

So if a player goes into a challenge like that he or she is liable to be shown a red.

The minute you make your mind up to go into that type of challenge and take the ball and the player as well it is one where referees have been instructed to stamp out of the game by showing red cards.

Players have now got to take that into consideration.

There is also the fact that Kristoffer Ajer was going out towards the corner flag so Cosgrove’s challenge was not a crucial one.

The Aberdeen striker did not have to go in there to make the tackle.

If it is a necessary challenge where an opponent is away to have a strike at goal, fair enough.

However, Ajer put in an initial very good tackle to stop Jon Gallagher before getting up and heading towards the corner flag.

Ajer is not causing any danger so just don’t go in and make the tackle.

Losing Cosgrove was a blow but at the same time even if the 20-goal striker had stayed on I think it would still have been difficult for Aberdeen to turn it around at Parkhead.

Although Aberdeen ultimately lost, the difference was marked between this game and the one at Pittodrie in the 4-0 defeat in October.

Aberdeen were far better this time and much more competitive.

The organisation was better and they were stronger defensively.

The concentration was also good, apart from the first goal where they conceded to a Christopher Jullien strike direct from a corner-kick.

Although league leaders Celtic had numerous opportunities and played some slick football, the will and determination from Aberdeen was there to see.

With Celtic’s opportunities Aberdeen defenders were prepared to put their bodies in the way to stop the shots.

Odsonne Edouard had a couple of shots but there were also key tackles put on him inside the box which were proof of the commitment from the Dons.

Aberdeen showed a real desire and commitment at Parkhead.

That is what is demanded from an Aberdeen side.

The performance in the 4-0 loss at Pittodrie earlier this season was completely unacceptable for the supporters or anyone associated with the club.

This time Aberdeen made it tough for Celtic on their own patch.

You have to compete against both Rangers and Celtic. That is a given.

Celtic are a difficult side to tame and the fact this was their 10th straight victory proves that. Ultimately the Hoops were worthy winners because they played at a high tempo and created chances.

However, Aberdeen can take a lot of positives from the performance at Parkhead.

They now face Livingston at Pittodrie on Boxing Day before a trip to Hearts in the final game before the winter shutdown.

Aberdeen can go into that festive double header confident they can secure six points to go into the upcoming break with momentum for 2020.