It was unusual to see referee Steven McLean overrule his own penalty award.

When the referee pointed to the spot I didn’t think it was the right decision as he didn’t have a good view of it.

Andy Considine didn’t make contact and it appeared Matty Kennedy just lost his balance.

The linesman had a good view and clearly had a conversation with McLean about it.

If officials can sort out these situations themselves then we can wait for VAR.