Willie Miller: VAR will need to change to work in Scottish Premiership

Recently a number of managers in Scotland, including Derek McInnes, have called for Video Assistant Referee (VAR) to be introduced in Scotland.

Personally I’m all for technology that can improve the game – but it’s important it’s trialled first.

Since VAR has been introduced in England there have been some remarkable decisions made and many down south don’t feel it has benefited the Premier League.

If VAR was to be brought in it would need to be done differently.

One thing is speeding it up, sometimes it’s taken two or three minutes and longer to reach a decision.

The other big talking point has been with the really tight offside calls. We used to be told that attackers got the benefit of the doubt with extremely marginal offsides.

But now they’re looking at armpits being offside and taking it to that extreme is spoiling the game.

Handball is another contentious area with the lack of consistency in awarding penalties infuriating for players, managers and fans.

Football is supposed to be a simple game, so if VAR is brought into Scottish football there needs to be a trial period to get rid of the gremlins and not end up with the same dissatisfaction with it as in England.