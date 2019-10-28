Willie Miller: Third in Premiership has to be the target for Aberdeen in upcoming run of games

It’s so important for Aberdeen to put a run together in the sequence of games they have coming up.

The next few Premiership fixtures see them play Hamilton Accies (on Wednesday), Kilmarnock, Ross County, St Johnstone and St Mirren.

Derek McInnes’ men are in fifth and finished a lower-than-expected fourth last season.

The aim has to be the best of the rest outwith Celtic and Rangers by the season’s end.

In terms of resources, the other two clubs who have the same clout as Aberdeen, Hibs and Hearts, are struggling badly down at the bottom of the Premiership.

So there’s a big responsibility on Aberdeen to secure this.

They also need to stick as tight to Celtic and Rangers as they can until the end of the campaign.

So far it’s been difficult to judge the Dons performances in the sense they don’t have a settled 11 because of injuries and other factors.

Once this settles down we’ll have a better idea of how good Aberdeen are this term.

You’d hope to see consistency in form, scoring goals, keeping goals out and just generally keeping the points tally ticking over.

If they finish third, Aberdeen will get the boost of involvement in Europe again and they’ll also be looking to combine league form with a run in the Scottish Cup.