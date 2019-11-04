Willie Miller: Signs are there Aberdeen are getting back on track

After a patchy start to the season Aberdeen are producing a level of performance that should give hope for the campaign.

The 4-0 defeat to Celtic at Pittodrie really knocked the Dons back and derailed the bid to build any momentum.

Ultimately Aberdeen cannot hide from a performance like the one against Celtic, when you do not engage with the opposition.

Against a team like Celtic, you have at least got to try to make it difficult for them.

That Aberdeen failed to do that was the disappointing aspect.

It is always going to be difficult to beat Celtic but it was the manner of the performance that really hit the Dons.

As disappointing as that defeat to Neil Lennon’s side was it was important Aberdeen attempted to put that behind them by securing victories and strong performances.

They have done that by defeating both Kilmarnock and Hamilton in the last week.

Prior to the Celtic defeat, there was also a strong performance when beating Motherwell 3-0 away from home.

Kilmarnock finished third in the Premiership last season to secure that automatic European qualification under former boss Steve Clarke.

They were only a point behind the Dons prior to kick-off, yet Aberdeen absolutely blitzed them.

Motherwell are also currently occupying that third spot behind Celtic and Rangers in the Premiership.

However, the Dons beat them on their own patch, so there are very positive signs.

Celtic aside, a lot can be taken from recent games to suggest there is a level of performance and belief within the squad that should give the fans, players and manager hope for the future.

If it wasn’t for Kilmarnock’s goal-keeper Laurentiu Branescu it could have been a far more emphatic win.

Aberdeen could easily have scored six goals and it would not have flattered them.

However, the keeper was in outstanding form to keep the score down and they also had a shot cleared off the line and hit the woodwork.

Although Kilmarnock have problems defensively, it was ultimately the high quality performance from Aberdeen that was the key factor.

Kilmarnock played some decent football in the midfield area.

However, the Dons’ utilising two up front meant Angelo Alessio’s side had an overload in the midfield area.

With Aberdeen playing two up top it became a hard shift for Zak Vyner and Lewis Ferguson because they were playing against an extra man.

When you are playing against that extra man, players like Vyner and Ferguson are vital.

Not only do they get about and close the opposition down, they are also capable of using the ball.

Yet again loan Bristol City defender Vyner was strong in a midfield role.

Aberdeen travel to Ross County on Saturday and if they can secure another victory they will go into the international break with momentum.

It is always good to go into these breaks on the back of a victory and positive form.

Aberdeen’s injury problems are also beginning to subside so there will be more selection options available to the manager. The signs are there the Dons are getting back on track.