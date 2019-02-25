Willie Miller: Strict liability is only way forward for clubs

Strict liability for clubs should be introduced in an attempt to stamp out sectarianism within Scottish football.

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke, pictured, was brave to bring sectarianism to the forefront recently.

However, it has never gone away, it has been there all the time. Unfortunately clubs bury their heads in the sand.

They need to accept strict liability is the only way forward. Until they make that kind of statement this problem is not going to go away.

It may go quiet for a while but sectarianism will rear its ugly head again unless clubs take a really strong stance.

Strict liability gives them the opportunity to do that.

You should be responsible for what happens in your ground.

It doesn’t matter who comes to your ground or what supporter it is.

It is your responsibilty to do that and if that means banning away fans from your ground you should be prepared to.

However, the authorities don’t seem to be of a mind to accept strict liability. We have it in European games and have to get it in the domestic game.

It is the only way to root out the problems of sectarianism and racism.

Until the clubs make that major decision they are letting the game down.