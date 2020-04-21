Willie Miller: Why would Premiership’s smaller clubs put interests of clubs like Hearts ahead of their own for reconstruction to pass?

It’s hard to see the SPFL’s reconstruction taskforce coming up with a plan that will gain the support of the majority of clubs.

Hearts’ Ann Budge and Hamilton’s Les Gray are chairing the 15-member panel.

The first thing that strikes me is that it will be very hard for them to reach a consensus when there are potentially 15 different viewpoints.

The taskforce could be whittled down to a chairperson, a representative from each of the four divisions plus someone from the Highland League and Lowland League.

We’ve been talking about reconstruction in Scottish football for some time and it’s never really gained momentum.

For me the reason for that is the current set up works well, we don’t have many meaningless games and we usually have excitement right until the end of the season.

The talk is of temporary reconstruction, but I don’t understand why, with the suggestion to promote Kelty Hearts and Brora Rangers and the top two in the Championship, League One and League Two and leave a 14-team Premiership.

But it might not be too appealing if you’re the St Johnstone, St Mirren, Hamilton, Ross County or Livingston chairman with a smaller budget and the proposal is that after next season it will go back to a 12-team league with three sides relegated.

For these clubs they’ll be considering it carefully knowing Dundee United are coming back up with a big budget.

Hearts, if they stay up, will surely sort themselves out so you are asking the teams with smaller budgets to vote for something that would put them at greater risk of relegation.

Unfortunately there will always be winners and losers in any scenario, no matter what plan the taskforce comes up with.

A way forward that is good for Scottish football needs to be found, rather than a way forward which suits only a few clubs.