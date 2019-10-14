Willie Miller: Shankland didn’t look out of place

Lawrence Shankland showed his skills are still applicable to international level, although he plays his club football with Dundee United in the Championship.

The ex-Dons youngster, pictured, has shown at club level with his goal record he could be playing in the top flight.

Shankland looked as good as any striker we’ve had up there for Scotland in recent months.

Again you’ve got to factor in the lowly quality of the opposition, but you’ve still got to take the ball in, link play and he’s got his goal.

He looked sharp in front of goal and could have had more than one.

However, netting on debut for your country is never a bad thing.

Considering he was plucked out unexpectedly for this squad, he does have a case to make going forward, when the likes of Leigh Griffiths, Oliver Burke and Oli McBurnie come back in, that he should be among the forwards.

We’re not exactly blessed with depth in this department and on the basis of his first two showings for Scotland, he’s certainly made his case to feature in the next two squads.

I wouldn’t be surprised if he got another nod to start against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.