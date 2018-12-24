Willie Miller: Shame to see Lowe leaving Reds so soon

It’s disappointing for Aberdeen that Max Lowe’s loan spell with the club will end next month.

The left-back, pictured, who went off injured against Hearts on Saturday, is being recalled by parent club Derby County.

Lowe has been impressive for Aberdeen during his time in the north-east and he has a promising career ahead of him.

He has shown good form in the Granite City – he’s tall, athletic and very quick.

It’s disappointing he picked up an injury on Saturday because you were looking at him as a starter for the final two matches of the year against Celtic and Livingston.

It might be that Dom Ball comes into midfield and captain Graeme Shinnie moves to left-back against Celtic.

Lowe has been an outstanding performer in a number of games and a very good addition to the Aberdeen squad.

It’s not surprising that Derby want to take him back because if they are doing their job properly and keeping an eye on the player they will have seen he has been performing at a really high level.