Willie Miller: Scots heading for embarrassment

If Scotland do not take the golden ticket of the play-offs to qualify for the Euros it will be a huge embarrassment.

This is the best chance we have ever had to qualify. We have just two games against teams that are inferior to us.

As Scotland won their UEFA Nations League group we are promoted, so it will be tougher next time out.

This opportunity might not come up again.

The last manager, Alex McLeish, even though he took a lot of personal abuse got us into the play-offs.

That lifeline is there and Steve Clarke needs to get up a head of steam for the play-offs in March.

The job Clarke did when moulding Kilmarnock into a team is what we will hopefully see with Scotland. As yet we have not seen the signs.

The performances against Russia and Belgium were very unlike Clarke’s teams.

If they have grit and organisation they are hard to beat.

The 2-1 loss to Russia flattered us as it could have been far worse. Belgium were not at their very best but still tore us apart at times.

Defensively Scotland are hugely fragile.

Up front we do not have a scorer who you are confident will get goals.

Midfield is our strongest area yet they didn’t perform in both those games.

That is a concern.

However, I still have faith that Clarke, pictured, can get Scotland through.