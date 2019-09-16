Willie Miller: Saints go marching in at Pittodrie to prove much work still to do

Aberdeen’s lack of creativity when dropping points at Pittodrie to St Johnstone is a concern.

Manager Derek McInnes will not be happy that Aberdeen failed to make the most of going a goal ahead.

When Ryan Hedges netted the Dons were in a position where they should have gone on to dominate the match.

However, they failed to do that and instead it was St Johnstone who were the more dominant in the second half.

That should not happen at Pittodrie and shows there is still plenty of work to be done with this Aberdeen team.

It is two valuable points dropped because the Dons should expect to beat teams like St Johnstone at home.

When results don’t go the expected way for Aberdeen it tends to be the creative players who are not up to the directness or energy levels that are needed.

The Reds only created two real chances against Saints with the goal and when Sam Cosgrove hit the post with a header.

Although the goal came from good work by Greg Leigh there was an element of good fortune in the way the ball broke to scorer Hedges.

Aberdeen’s creative players need to step forward and make an imprint on the game.

However, they cannot solely rely on the creativity and influence of internationals Hedges and Niall McGinn.

Other players have to step forward.

Connor McLennan has got to take more responsibility as he had a very good second half of last season.

McLennan also performed very well for Scotland Under-21s in their win over Croatia, scoring twice after coming off the bench.

In the second half Aberdeen’s energy levels were not good and they were too disjointed.

They did not create any real chances other than Lewis Ferguson’s injury-time free-kick which was saved by Zander Clark.

Prior to that in the second 45 minutes it was Tommy Wright’s side who looked the more likely to score as they created two or three decent opportunities.

St Johnstone were allowed the room to play passes into midfield and out to wide areas.

Defenders were not coming into contact with the opponent early enough to stop them getting any momentum.

They did not engage early enough defensively and when they had the ball the creative players did not put St Johnstone under enough pressure.

When St Johnstone grew in confidence they played some good football around the Aberdeen players.

Injuries to Aberdeen midfielders Craig Bryson, Funso Ojo and Jon Gallagher disrupted the pattern of the game but that is still an area of the pitch where they have to be stronger.

St Jonstone were the better team in the second half as they were more structured and played some nice football.

They defended well and were a threat on the break.

The manner Aberdeen lost the equalising goal was disappointing as Michael O’Halloran was not picked up and was allowed a free shot.

Then keeper Joe Lewis let that strike squirm through his hands which is a very uncharacteristic slip from the Aberdeen captain.

Aberdeen face a tough run of games with three straight away matches against Livingston, Hearts in the League Cup and then Rangers.

Last season their away form was very strong and they will have to rediscover that level on the road for the upcoming matches.

Aberdeen’s creative players will also have to stand up and rediscover their spark.