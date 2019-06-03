Willie Miller: Robertson’s success with Liverpool could ripple further to rest of Scotland squad

Andy Robertson becoming the first Scot for more than 10 years to lift the European Cup can be a huge boost for Scotland.

The final between Liverpool and Tottenham in Madrid wasn’t the easiest game to watch.

Thinking about it, I can’t remember much in the way of chances for either side.

Reflecting on Liverpool’s 2-0 win, courtesy of Mohamed Salah’s early penalty and Divock Origi’s late strike, I think they had an edge on Spurs because they’d been in the final last year.

The loss to Real Madrid 12 months ago and the disappointment that went with it, plus the early goal Jurgen Klopp’s team were gifted when Moussa Sissoko handled in the box, all combined to get them get over the line.

Providing entertainment and a magnificent game of football won’t have been at the front of the Liverpool players’ minds.

No one remembers what happened in a cup final anyway – only the result matters.

The winner takes all and Klopp & Co got to take the fantastic trophy back to Merseyside for the sixth time in the club’s history.

All of the excitement seemed to be expended in the semi-finals, when both teams upset the odds to come back and progress, Liverpool against Barcelona and Spurs against Ajax, respectively.

When it comes to Scotland, full-back Robertson’s success in the club game can be a spark for success early in Steve Clarke’s tenure as manager. Starting with Cyprus at Hampden on Saturday, Clarke will attempt to reinvigorate the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign.

Alex McLeish left the hotseat after a poor loss to Kazakhstan and tight win over San Marino, despite having secured a place in next year’s Nations League play-offs and, as a result, a second chance at reaching a first major tournament since France 1998.

Clarke will obviously want as many players as possible playing their club football at the highest possible level like Robertson is.

I know how glory at club level affects you when you are in the dark blue of Scotland.

Robertson has been one of the best full-backs on the planet of the last couple of seasons, which has culminated in becoming the first Scot since Darren Fletcher to win Europe’s top prize.

Kenny Dalgleish, Alan Hansen and Graeme Souness dominated Europe with Liverpool when I was playing, as well as helping Scotland to major tournaments. There was also the Ipswich team which won the UEFA Cup in 1980-81, featuring internationals like John Wark and Alan Brazil.

From our Aberdeen team, there was big Alex, Gordon Strachan, Jim Leighton and myself.

We’d all played in European finals.

Bringing that into the national team squad definitely helps you get to major tournaments.

Playing for Aberdeen, we constantly had to convince people we belonged among the elite.

Beating teams like Bayern Munich and handling Karl-Heinz Rummenigge – who twice won European Footballer of the Year – reinforces your self belief. If you’ve had these experiences at club level, what is there out in the world game to fear?

Winning becomes a habit and you know you merit your place in the national team to take on the international elite.

When Clarke spoke before the final about the benefit of his skipper coming into camp on the back of continental success, he clearly recognises this. When the rest of the players look at their captain – the man who is leading them on the pitch – they’ll be filled with great confidence.

There’s a lot made of the skipper’s role.

You need to handle yourself well on and off the park, and when you’re on the pitch, lead by example.