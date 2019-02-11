Willie Miller: Aberdeen have nothing to fear in Scottish Cup now – even if they must face Celtic

Aberdeen should have no fear of who they land in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals despite four top-six teams being in the mix.

The draw will be made tonight following the Highland derby between Ross County and Inverness Caley Thistle.

Recently the Dons have seen off Rangers, Kilmarnock and Hibs in tough cup ties away from home.

They definitely have the quality to see off any side left in the draw, even Celtic.

Ideally the Reds will be looking for another home tie. That is what everyone will be hoping for.

Although there are still three Championship sides left in the tournament it is still a very tough draw.

The wish-list would be one of the second-tier teams at home.

However, with the way Aberdeen are playing at the moment they should have no concern about who they land.

The Reds are scoring regularly with striker Sam Cosgrove in form and defensively they are strong.

They have already reached one showpiece this season, losing 1-0 to Celtic in the Betfred Cup final.

Now they are only one match away from another trip to Hampden, and two wins off another final spot.

They had to overcome a well organised Queen of the South team to get into the quarter-finals.

At half-time the tie was screaming out for someone to show the quality to turn the game.

Niall McGinn came on at the break and delivered that.

His introduction stretched the game because Greg Stewart is more comfortable in the middle of the park.

McGinn is a more natural wide player and the substitution turned the game completely.

He scored the opener and then created the next two for Andy Considine and Sam Cosgrove in an impressive display from McGinn.

It is a mark of the depth of the Aberdeen squad that a player of McGinn’s quality and experience was on the bench.

Even though Queen of the South scored a superb equaliser I always felt Aberdeen were going to take control of the tie.

It was a fantastic goal from Stephen Dobbie to take his tally for the season up to 38, which is a tremendous return.

Despite that equaliser though the Dons always looked a threat going forward following the inspired introduction of McGinn.

You don’t always get someone being introduced as a substitute at half-time and being the man of the match.

However, McGinn made such a vital contribution to turn the tie.

The first half was a bit dreary and lacked that inventiveness and class to create any real chances. To be fair to Queen of the South they were organised, disciplined and did well.

However, the Championship side did not have an answer for McGinn at any stage of the second half.

Next up Aberdeen are back to the Premiership campaign with a home clash against St Mirren on Saturday.

The immediate target is to chase down second-placed Rangers as there are still plenty of points to play for.

There is much to play for this season as the Dons are still in the cup, pushing in the league and still have European qualification to secure as well.

Aberdeen will also want their league form to be strong going into the quarter-final tie, regardless of who they draw.