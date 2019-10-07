Willie Miller: Aberdeen duo harshly dealt with for reds

Both Curtis Main and Lewis Ferguson may feel harshly dealt with after being sent off against Hibs.

But I can understand why referee Don Robertson chose to give them straight red cards.

The rules have changed over the years and that is one of the reasons why Main, pictured, was sent off.

When I played, that sort of challenge was not a sending-off. The studs were up, but I don’t think there was any doubt the Aberdeen striker played the ball.

The rules now seem to take into account the force of the challenge and if the player is lunging into the tackle.

Even if the ball is played, if there is excessive force the referees usually show a red card so I can understand why Robertson has sent Main off.

Main did well to hold off a couple of challenges, but then he wasn’t in control of the ball and the whistler deemed the challenge on Stevie Mallan dangerous and sent him off.

It could have been given as a yellow card, but I can understand the call Robertson made.

Getting sent off was a huge blow to Main because he was given an opportunity up front with Sam Cosgrove on Saturday but he wasn’t able to take it.

Ferguson mistimed his challenge on Mallan and again it seems like excessive force or recklessness was the reason Robertson red carded the midfielder.