Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s double strikeforce worked so well

Adam Rooney and Stevie May proved against St Johnstone that they can forge a formidable strike partnership for Aberdeen.

When you have players of the quality of Rooney and May up front there is always that question as to whether they can play together.

The answer is clearly yes after their shift in the 3-0 defeat of Saints.

Summer signing May was the more versatile of the two with Rooney taking up that more central spot.

However, at the start of the game it looked like Rooney could play in that wide area which he has done before.

May was the more flexible one in what looked a very good partnership.

The cross from May into the penalty area for Rooney’s first goal was fabulous.

Likewise you have to have that striker’s instinct to be in the right place at the right time and Rooney certainly has that.

Rooney had been on the bench for the last few games but there is no better way to lay down an argument for a regular starting slot by netting a hat-trick.

Rooney’s goal-scoring calibre has never been in doubt as he has hit 20 plus goals in the last three successive seasons.

Following his arrival from Preston North End in the transfer window May had been given the nod.

However, they can play in a partnership that could terrorise defences.