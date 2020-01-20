Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s Red Shed initiative deserves applause – now let’s trust fans to drink at Scottish games

Aberdeen should be applauded for introducing the Red Shed initiative in the Merkland Road Stand for the Scottish Cup tie.

There appears to be a need for this among supporters who want to get that away day feeling – that feeling where they can all be together and sing at the matches.

It certainly created a fantastic atmosphere at the Scottish Cup tie win over Dumbarton.

The supporters in the Merkland Road stand sang from before kick-off and throughout the game.

They continued their backing of the team, despite the Dons struggling to break down the League One outfit.

It offered the chance for supporters to meet up and recreate that atmosphere they create when following Aberdeen away from Pittodrie.

Who knows, supporters may even be allowed a drink at the game in the future.

I don’t see any reason why alcohol cannot be available at matches.

We are in a civilised society and should be able to cope with allowing fans a drink or two at a game.

The Red Shed created an atmosphere for the fans which is very important.

Having a section where fans can come together to make a noise, sing their songs and wave their banners can really drive on the players.

Hopefully the Red Shed is an initiative that will make the atmosphere at Pittodrie better.