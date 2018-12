The 3,800 strong travelling Red Army at Livingston deserve real praise.

They packed out the Tony Macaroni Arena, despite a hectic period where nine games were packed into a month.

Despite losing 4-3 to Celtic in the last game they still journeyed to Livi.

To get that number of fans to an away game after a defeat underlines their love of the club and their belief in both the players and the manager.

It was magnificent to see.