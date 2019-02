Aberdeen equalled a club record seven straight away wins when overcoming St Johnstone 2-0 in Perth.

That matched the previous record set in 1971 and 1936.

It is impressive form on the road from Aberdeen but they must sort out their performances at Pittodrie now.

The Dons have taken just two points from the last 12, a disappointing return.

They have the chance to turn that around tomorrow when hosting Hamilton.