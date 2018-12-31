Willie Miller: Plenty to be optimistic about in 2019 as Aberdeen look to test Celtic and Rangers in Premiership race

Aberdeen can be in among the Premiership title race in the second half of the season.

Having beaten Livingston 2-1 away, the Dons go into the New Year just three points off Celtic and Rangers, who are top of the table.

It is looking positive for the second half of the season as they are in a great position to challenge.

I cannot see the title race being just between Rangers and Celtic.

Although Rangers produced a very good performance to beat Celtic 1-0 at the weekend, I do not see Steven Gerrard’s side being that strong that they will be the only challengers to Celtic.

Defending champions Celtic have suffered four league defeats already this season and are looking a little vulnerable.

I don’t believe Celtic recruited well during the summer transfer window, and there are signs they are not the same side that secured the double treble.

I am not suggesting Celtic’s form has dipped that much it will be easy for the other teams like Aberdeen, Rangers and Kilmarnock.

Celtic still have a game in hand over the other teams.

However, it is certainly shaping up to be an exciting second half of the league campaign.

Certainly when I look at Aberdeen and the different ways they can win games, you have to say they will be up there.

Aberdeen can win games by playing well, but can equally get a victory when not playing well. They have done that on a few occasions this season through determination, belief and grit.

Having that all-round way of securing points indicates to me that Aberdeen will be up there challenging.

Following the 4-3 loss to Celtic on Boxing Day, it was vitally important for Aberdeen to bounce back with a win at Livingston to keep in touch at the top. And they delivered at a very tough venue.

Aberdeen have that ability to quickly recover from any loss that could have potentially knocked back their momentum.

At the Tony Macaroni Arena they displayed determination and drive to get a win against a side that had exceptional form on their own patch.

Livingston are well organised, disciplined and defensively strong.

They can also capitalise on any goal scoring chances.

Considering the injury problems within the Dons at the moment winning away at Livingston was a very good result.

They go into the New Year on a high after the win. While there is the Premiership winter break, the transfer window opens tomorrow.

I am sure manager Derek McInnes will look to strengthen in January.

However, the winter window is always the more difficult one to get players in on permanent contracts or loan deals.

It will be more of a case of topping it up for McInnes next month.

Left-back Max Lowe has returned to Derby County after his loan deal came to an end.

Aberdeen will look to replace him.

What happens in the window will also depend on whether interest is shown in Scott McKenna again. That may, or may not, be the case.

If there is more interest from England in McKenna and the Scotland international leaves, then Aberdeen would have to be well prepared to replace him.In the striking area the Dons now have a couple of centre-forwards that are beginning to hit form in Sam Cosgrove and Stevie May.

On loan Manchester United striker James Wilson came off the bench at Livingston to score and set up a goal.

It looked just a few weeks ago that signing a goal scoring striker would need to be the priority in January. However, there is now more optimism that the strikers at the club can continue to score.

Unless players go out, I do not foresee a huge influx of players coming in. But a few new faces would freshen the squad and give the fans further optimism for 2019.