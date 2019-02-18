Willie Miller: Aberdeen’s performance against St Mirren was lacklustre and without creativity

Aberdeen’s performance against St Mirren was a bit lacklustre and lacking in creativity.

There was also not a lot of urgency in the Dons ranks during the 2-2 draw, while they looked vulnerable at the back against the Premiership’s bottom side.

Obviously dropped points against the relegation strugglers means Derek McInnes’ team has been left further behind leaders Celtic – who will now be pretty confident of lifting their eighth title in a row.

It’s a disappointing afternoon’s work, and could have been worse had Rangers not played out their goalless draw with St Johnstone.

That would have left Aberdeen seven points off second, instead of five.

The Dons’ recent home form, as well as the manner of the two goals Saints scored, should be cause for concern.

They’ve probably let themselves down after a brilliant December where they won four times at Pittodrie, during a run of six victories in eight league games.

However, since then they’ve failed to win in the league, drawing against the Buddies and Kilmarnock, and losing to Celtic and Rangers.

You can’t forget the 1-1 draw with Stenhousemuir in the Granite City either, which forced a cup replay.

I’m sure the fans, manager and players will all be feeling frustration because success is built on a good home form, and at the moment it’s stopping Aberdeen challenging the Gers in second and Hoops for the Premiership crown.

St Mirren’s goals were unusual, given the Dons are for the most part quite tight at the back.

I understand necessary changes because of injury – to right-back Shay Logan – and suspension – centre-back Scott McKenna – undermine this.

There was also the bad luck during Saturday’s game for Tommie Hoban, who started in defence but moved to holding midfield, appearing to hurt his knee, which forced further upheaval in the line-up.

And the goals were also well taken by Saints’ players Duckens Nazon, from the penalty spot, and Kyle McAllister – who caught Aberdeen when they were chasing a winner at 1-1.

Winger Connor McLennan was impressive when he came on for the Dons and, given the lack of creativity, fans will be calling for him to start next time.

When I’ve seen the Peterhead native in action it’s mostly been off the bench and the run of games during December when Gary Mackay-Steven was ruled out.

I think, looking at the line-up before the start of Saturday’s match, there wouldn’t have been many complaints from the supporters about Niall McGinn, Greg Stewart, Sam Cosgrove and Mackay-Steven starting in the attacking positions.

Who are you going to leave out? It’s tough. McLennan obviously has talent, but there’s value in having young, enthusiastic impact players coming from the bench, as he showed.

Look at the impact McGinn had when he was brought on against Queen of the South in the Scottish Cup just over a week ago.

It looks like, at the moment, the manager views that as McLennan’s role in the squad – and it’s one which shouldn’t be sneered at.

If Mackay-Steven leaves when his current contract expires in the summer, McLennan has impressed enough in the games he has played to earn a shift from hot, young prospect this term to mainstay, like Scott McKenna has done.

The same could be said for Scott Wright, currently setting the heather alight on loan at Dundee.