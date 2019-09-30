Willie Miller: Old Firm top two is just way of it now

The reality for Aberdeen is they will now be battling for third in the Premiership going forward as Old Firm domination is beginning to rear its head yet again.

The fight to win nine in a row, or stop nine in a row, is definitely on between Celtic and Rangers.

That has been on the horizon for a number of years now.

When Rangers were out of the league it gave other teams like Aberdeen the chance to finish second.

Aberdeen capitalised but that looks pretty far away.

Rangers bringing Steven Gerrard, pictured, and Gary McAllister was a statement of intent.

It was the Ibrox club saying they have a manager of a level and stature that can compete with Celtic.

Although Rangers have gone through their troubles it will come back to them and Celtic dominating in Scotland again.

You look at other Euro nations and big clubs usually manage to find a way of getting back into that dominating position.

Celtic just posted an annual profit of £11.3m and have done that for years.

They have a massive cash chest waiting to be used.

Rangers are finding funds from somewhere to allow Gerrard to have two players for every position. If you are trying to challenge against that it is a hugely difficult task.