Willie Miller: Main will likely have to be patient for next Aberdeen chance

Striker Curtis Main grabbed his chance to impress against Kilmarnock but could still face more frustration on the bench.

After netting the opening goal and putting in a strong performance Main has a case to put forward to manager Derek McInnes.

However, there is likely to be more frustration for him going forward.

I don’t know how many times the manager will play with two up top because he prefers the five in midfield to gain control in that area and rightly so.

Due to that Main’s starts have been limited since signing in the summer as Sam Cosgrove has been in such strong form.

Cosgrove has already scored 16 goals this season and hit the 20 mark in the previous campaign.

McInnes made that decision to go with two up top against Kilmarnock because the Rugby Park side were struggling at the centre-back area due to injury and suspension.

It was a decision that certainly worked for him because both Cosgrove and Main scored.

Starting and scoring against Kilmarnock will certainly have given Main confidence because he has not had too many opportunities.

He didn’t take his start against Livingston as he was average to poor on the day and he was sent off against Hibs.

However, he may have to be patient and wait for another opportunity to shine.