Willie Miller: Getting Wilson back would be big boost

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is trying to lure James Wilson back to the club.

If the Dons can get the striker to return to Pittodrie they should be applauded for pulling it off.

After being released by Manchester United Wilson, pictured above, will have been the subject of plenty of interest from clubs in England.

So if he chose to come back to Aberdeen it would be a boost for the club.

I know many Dons fans don’t think the 23-year-old made enough of a contribution during his season-long loan from the Red Devils last term.

But throughout last season we saw glimpses of what Wilson is capable of producing, and in the final few games of the campaign he started to play close to his top form.

Having watched that I believe there is more to come from Wilson and that he could make a big contribution to Aberdeen this season, if he returns.

McInnes has already brought in six players this summer in Ryan Hedges, Ash Taylor, Curtis Main, Craig Bryson, Jon Gallagher and Greg Leigh.

The Pittodrie gaffer is still on the lookout for a few more additions.

Central midfield is one area he is keen to strengthen and if McInnes can do that as well as land Wilson then he will have a strong squad for the season ahead.