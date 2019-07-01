Willie Miller: Leigh’s record bodes well for the future

Greg Leigh was Aberdeen’s latest signing of the summer during the last week.

The left-back has joined on a season-long loan from Dutch club NAC Breda with the option to sign for the Dons permanently after that.

Leigh, pictured, is an unknown quantity to Scottish football fans, but his record suggests he will be a good addition to Aberdeen.

The 24-year-old came through Manchester CIty’s youth academy and has played around 150 games in League One in England and appeared in Holland’s Eredivisie last term with Breda.

Derek McInnes and his scouting team found Leigh and he is someone that has been on their radar for a while.

It’s not always easy to unearth the quality of player you are looking for.

But Leigh’s record suggests he can be a good addition for the Dons.

His signing also means it’s highly unlikely Max Lowe will be coming back on-loan to Aberdeen from Derby County.

During his two stints with the Dons last term the 22-year-old showed his quality and athleticism.

I didn’t expect Lowe to return to the Reds because he was one of the standouts at Pittodrie last campaign and the likelihood is that he will have a big role to play for Derby this term.