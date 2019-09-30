Willie Miller: Klopp has restored Reds as serious force

Bringing a manager of Jurgen Klopp’s stature and character to Liverpool was a stroke of genius from the Anfield board.

It is paying off because they are now competing against a Manchester City side in the Premier League that a few seasons ago looked almost untouchable.

Liverpool are sitting top of the table as they extended their flawless start to seven wins from seven league matches.

For too long Liverpool had been in the doldrums after the glory years when they won titles regularly.

The introduction of Klopp brought energy and a free-flowing football which is great to watch.

That style of play is also highly effective as Liverpool are winning.

Klopp, pictured, already led Liverpool to Champions League glory in the summer and has maintained that momentum.

Yet again the early signs are that the Premier League title will be between Liverpool and Manchester City.

Ultimately the Scottish Premiership, with Celtic and Rangers, is no different from any other league in Europe.

The cream floats to the top and the teams with the most finances are the ones that will battle it out for the league title.

And that is the situation with Manchester City and Liverpool at the moment.