Matty Kennedy can only get better for Aberdeen – Willie Miller

I think Matty Kennedy’s debut was a decent enough start to his Aberdeen career and I expect him to get better.

Derek McInnes clearly sees potential in the attacker, having handed him a three-and-a-half-year deal and stumped up a fee to bring him from St Johnstone.

In the St Mirren stalemate, he was perhaps slightly unfortunate to come against Ryan Flynn at full-back, who had a really good game.

I actually thought both Saints full-backs – Flynn and Calum Waters – were excellent in the draw.

Having watched Kennedy plenty during his time in Perth under Tommy Wright, I believe he’s got the confidence and creative spark which can help Aberdeen at a time when they look a little bereft of ideas.

He didn’t necessarily show it in Paisley, but he’s got a real willingness to take on and beat his man, getting the better of them and then delivering the ball into the box.