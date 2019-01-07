Willie Miller: Kilmarnock fans will turn on Jones and Boyd if they stop performing

Kilmarnock’s Jordan Jones’ mind could be elsewhere for the rest of the season after he signed a pre-contract with Rangers.

Steve Clarke will know the player and whether he can trust him to keep performing for his team in the second half of a campaign, which has seen Killie challenge at the top of the table.

However, Jones’ decision to tweet “WATP” was not sensible and won’t have gone down well with the Rugby Park faithful.

The fans are in seventh heaven with how things are going under Clarke’s management, but if they stop winning – and Jones or team-mate, ex-Ger Kris Boyd, who has praised Killie’s rival’s transfer business in the media, stop performing – you can bet they’ll turn on the players.