Monday, October 14th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Opinion / Willie Miller

Willie Miller: Hampden clash could’ve been off

by Willie Miller
14/10/2019, 3:08 pm
Scotland's Stuart Armstrong scores his sides sixth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Scotland. Photo credit should read: Steve Welsh/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only. Commercial use only with prior written consent of the Scottish FA. Call +44 (0)1158 447447 for further information.
Scotland's Stuart Armstrong scores his sides sixth goal during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying match at Hampden Park, Glasgow. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. See PA story SOCCER Scotland. Photo credit should read: Steve Welsh/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only. Commercial use only with prior written consent of the Scottish FA. Call +44 (0)1158 447447 for further information.
Send us a story

The conditions at Hampden were ridiculous at times, especially in the second half.

A deluge fell on Mount Florida for most the of the game and after the players returned for the second period, the ball was getting caught up in puddles and players were slipping all over the place.

There was a very real possibility the game could have been abandoned.

In other circumstances – were both teams’ qualification hopes still alive or the scoreline had been closer, instead of Steve Clarke’s team already being 3-0 up – it probably would’ve been.

Breaking