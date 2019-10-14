Willie Miller: Hampden clash could’ve been off

The conditions at Hampden were ridiculous at times, especially in the second half.

A deluge fell on Mount Florida for most the of the game and after the players returned for the second period, the ball was getting caught up in puddles and players were slipping all over the place.

There was a very real possibility the game could have been abandoned.

In other circumstances – were both teams’ qualification hopes still alive or the scoreline had been closer, instead of Steve Clarke’s team already being 3-0 up – it probably would’ve been.