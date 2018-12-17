Willie Miller: Goals helping Aberdeen fans to dispel any doubts in this busiest of periods

Aberdeen need to capitalise on three consecutive games at Pittodrie to go into the winter break on a high.

The Dons are now only four points off the top of the Premiership and have a run of home games where they can really pile on some pressure.

A clash against Dundee tomorrow is the first of a run of Pittodrie matches that also takes in Hearts on Saturday and Celtic on Boxing Day.

If Aberdeen can emerge from those fixtures with anything close to maximum points, then see off Livingston away on December 29, it will create a real buzz of positivity and optimism for the second half of the season.

Hearts and Celtic both lost this weekend while the Dons are building up some momentum.

There have been doubts floating about with the fans, mostly in terms of the strikers.

If the Reds can come out of this month with a run of victories it will put that to bed and get everyone in a positive mood.

December is historically an important period of the season and it sets the tone for the start of the New Year.

Beating St Mirren 2-1 in Paisley has lifted the Dons from out of the bottom six and up to fourth in the Premiership table.

They are slowly moving towards rectifying their early-season league position to reaching a standing more in keeping with the club in recent years.

This season the rest of the Aberdeen team have been fine but that striker situation has been the concern.

After the wins over St Mirren and Livingston it looks as though manager Derek McInnes has found the answer up front with big Sam Cosgrove and Stevie May.

The manager did the right thing by recently challenging his strikers to deliver goals.

Strikers are there to score and he asked them the question if they could deliver. It is okay for strikers to work hard and do everything right in terms of what the manager is asking you to do.

However, there has to be an end product to that – and that is goals.

The goal return from the Dons’ strikers this season has not been up to what is expected. If Aberdeen can get that department sorted it could be an exciting season again for them.

Recent goals and performances from Cosgrove and May will do their confidence the world of good.

The signs are certainly there that they have grasped that opportunity.

That can only be good news for the club and where they want to be this season. Aberdeen will be looking to be up fighting near the top yet again in what is the strongest league we have had for a decade.

The Premiership is turning out to be very competitive and the defending champions lost 2-0 to Hibs on Sunday.

Celtic are also still involved in the Europa League and that could see Brendan Rodgers’ side take their eye off the domestic campaign.

The other teams, including Aberdeen, could perhaps take advantage of that.

Rangers are sitting top and there are Kilmarnock and Celtic ahead of the Dons. Hibs have proven what they can do as have Hearts early on.

It is all to play for and this will continue to be a huge month for any aspirants.