Since my last column Gary Mackay-Steven’s future has now been sorted.

The winger has joined MLS outfit New York City and although it’s disappointing he’s not staying at Aberdeen it’s important the speculation about his future is over. Derek McInnes gave Mackay-Steven, pictured left, plenty of time to make up his mind.

But it had to come to the point that the Reds could wait no longer and now McInnes can plan for life without him.