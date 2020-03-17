Willie Miller: Fifa and UEFA must take lead on league outcomes amid coronavirus shutdown

The coronavirus pandemic has led to a raft of questions as to what the future holds for this season and whether it can be completed.

There is no easy way forward but my view is that Fifa and Uefa need to take the lead when it comes to making decisions regarding the completion of campaigns, not just in Scotland but across Europe.

There are so many options on the table in terms of what decisions will be taken when it comes to finishing the season.

It remains to be seen who will actually make the decision. It could be the SFA and SPFL with some guidance from Fifa and Uefa.

It could be Fifa and Uefa leading the way and making a more global decision on how leagues are to conclude.

Or it could be the UK and Scottish Governments that decide to declare the season over.

If it is left to individual associations then every country could reach a different outcome.

There are so many questions that need to be answered. Are the current standings taken into account and teams promoted? But then are teams also relegated? Or are teams promoted but not relegated, as has been suggested?

It’s only really national associations that can provide the answers, but I do think their decisions need to be led by Uefa and Fifa.

Whatever the outcome, not everyone will be happy because there are so many strands to this issue.

The league could be declared null and void right now – the issue with that appears to be that sponsors, television companies and season-ticket holders could attempt to claim their money back.

However, it still remains an option. Aside from that the league could be declared finished and Celtic named champions and with everything else falling into line.

There is a will from many within the game to try to finish the season.

How do you approach dealing with this – is it from a sporting integrity and fairness perspective, or is the financial aspect the key driver?

Everyone has a difference of opinion. I’ve pondered over this for a number of days.

Like most people involved in the game I feel it’s important to try to finish this season in some form, even if it means disrupting next season.

But others have a different opinion of what can be done and there are so many options when it comes to a way forward.

Celtic look as though they are going to win the Premiership title. Rangers fans can say they still have two games against the Hoops left and it’s not over.

But ultimately it looks as if Celtic are going to win the title and in England, Liverpool are going to win the Premier League being just a couple of wins away from it.

Those are easier decisions to make, but what happens at the bottom of the table? Hearts and Hamilton are in the relegation zone but will believe they can get out of it, so are they relegated?

Throughout all the leagues in Scotland there are so many questions and variables about who should win leagues who should be relegated.

All of them will be discussed but eventually there will need to be an answer.

When that answer arrives is another issue – do the authorities make a decision in the next few days or do they wait and see how the virus is dealt with and investigate the chance to get back playing and potentially play in the summer?

Whether Uefa can make the decision for the whole of Europe is another matter, but I believe they have to issue strong guidance and insist on a way forward for the majority of European leagues.

I think they will issue a strong directive because there needs to be a direction which the whole of Europe can take.

The only thing that is certain is whatever decisions are taken in the weeks and months to come not everyone will be happy.