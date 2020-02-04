Willie Miller: Duo failed to fire in barren spell at Pittodrie

Both James Wilson and Stephen Gleeson’s time with Aberdeen was disappointing.

The duo left the Dons on transfer deadline day and it wasn’t a surprise.

Midfielder Gleeson struggled for game time last term and made only one appearance this term. He just didn’t seem to be part of Derek McInnes’ plans.

With Wilson he looked impressive and was an elegant mover, and did have a good football brain.

But you kept looking for him and waiting for him to produce match-winning performances.

Unfortunately, while he looked the part, the former Manchester United striker, pictured, wasn’t able to deliver the goods.

Any manager or scout makes an honest judgement on bringing any player to the club.

You can’t expect every signing you make to be a success and when it isn’t working you have to make a change at some point.

Both Wilson and Gleeson had to go in my opinion because they haven’t made much of an impression at Pittodrie.

The pair had a decent pedigree from their time in England, but it’s not about what you’ve done in the past, it’s about what you do in the future.

Aberdeen have made the decision to move them on and look for fresh faces to come into the team and do a job.

It’s not a surprise that Wilson and Gleeson have left Pittodrie – it was the right time to do so.