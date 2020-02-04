Willie Miller: Draw in Govan must give Dons confidence for rest of the season

Aberdeen’s point at Ibrox needs to be the catalyst for a strong run of form.

The Dons performed well against Rangers on Saturday and were worthy of their 0-0 draw. They could have left Govan with three points.

What is important for the Reds, with St Johnstone visiting Pittodrie tomorrow, is that they build on the display against the Gers.

Since returning from the winter shutdown Aberdeen haven’t hit top form, with a 1-0 loss to Motherwell and a 0-0 draw with St Mirren.

But the performance against Rangers was better and hopefully it can be the start of something.

To build momentum you need to build confidence by getting some decent results.

The way Aberdeen played should give everyone optimism and hopefully it can help build momentum.

The Dons’ January signings should also help. Matty Kennedy and Dylan McGeouch will add an extra spark going forward and I hope Ronald Hernandez can play his part as well.

Having a little bit more creative spark will help because it’s been missing in certain games.

Over the course of the season so far the organisation defensively has been good and the defence has been quite solid.

But what has frustrated the Red Army has been a lack of creativity and goals.

Under Derek McInnes supporters have been used to watching players like Jonny Hayes, Ryan Christie and Kenny McLean in attack.

When that type of quality leaves the club it is difficult to replace them and that has been the challenge for McInnes and his recruitment team.

They have made moves to replace that quality and hopefully a performance like the one at Ibrox can lift the morale and kickstart the second half of the season.

There’s still plenty to play for.

Aberdeen are just three points behind Motherwell, so that third spot is very much within reach and the Scottish Cup should excite everyone connected with the club because it provides a chance to win silverware.

Against tomorrow’s opponents St Johnstone, I hope the Dons can pick up their first league win of the year and make some inroads in the race for third place.

The Saints were excellent against Hearts in the second half at McDiarmid Park and deserved to win rather than draw with the chances they had.

The Perth team will come to Pittodrie with confidence, but it’s up to Aberdeen to take them on and build on the performance against one of the Premiership’s title challengers.

It’s important to get some momentum in the race for third. Motherwell have done really well so far this season, but Aberdeen have a stronger squad and better options.

So it’s about showing that in the second half of the season and securing third in the league.

The result at Ibrox was a positive one for Aberdeen, but it wasn’t a surprising outcome.

With their formation and the personnel in their side the Dons were always going to make it difficult for Rangers.

Before the game I felt the Gers would have needed to be at their best to win – but they weren’t.

Aberdeen were disciplined and organised which limited chances for Steven Gerrard’s side.

On the flip side McInnes’ team also posed a threat going forward and had a couple of good opportunities.

But for Allan McGregor in the Rangers goal the Dons may have won the game.

Following the 0-0 draw with St Mirren this was a far more positive stalemate.

The performance was better and getting a draw has to give everyone some confidence going forward.