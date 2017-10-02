Willie Miller: Dons staying close to Celtic at the top can only be good for Scottish game after last season

The best has yet to come from an Aberdeen side sitting joint top of the Premiership table and still unbeaten in the league.

So far this season the Dons have produced a number of patchy performances yet still sit level with Celtic after eight games.

Moving level with the Hoops without hitting top gear can only bode well for the league campaign.

Aberdeen dominated St Johnstone in a very strong performance to capitalise on Celtic slipping up by drawing with Hibs.

Going into the international break level with the defending champions at the summit of the Premiership will give the Dons a tremendous boost.

However, I am sure manager Derek McInnes and his staff will not be getting carried away as it is still very early in the season.

The target will be to keep pressure on Celtic who will have a very congested fixture list due to their Champions League and League Cup commitments.

Having Aberdeen up there level with Celtic is also good for Scottish football as no one wants the Hoops to romp to the title again.

Realistically the target for Aberdeen will be to finish second for a fourth straight season and reduce the gap on Celtic from last season, which was a massive 30 points.

Obviously there will be other clubs trying to stop that as Rangers have spent a lot of money in the summer and we remain to see if they will get their act together under manager Pedro Caixinha. There are also Hibs, who held Celtic 2-2 at Parkhead.

During the summer McInnes introduced eight new players and with all those changes you are never certain how it will fall into place.

It is looking very positive for the Dons and there can be real optimism about the league campaign.

Beating Motherwell 1-0 in the league last weekend was a huge result as they are one of the form teams in the Premiership. It also instilled fresh momentum into the league bid.

Aberdeen face a huge double header when they return from the international break with games against Hibs and Celtic.

Aberdeen can enjoy the break in the knowledge they are joint top without reaching their potential.

There is still much to come from this team and if they can consistently produce it then it could be an interesting Premiership campaign.