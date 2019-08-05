Willie Miller: Aberdeen showed form to be right in among Premiership top two this season

Aberdeen’s win over Hearts in their first Premiership game is encouraging for the season ahead.

The Dons showed quality as well as character and resolve to come from 2-1 behind to beat the Jambos 3-2 at Pittodrie.

Reds gaffer Derek McInnes has strengthened his squad with eight summer additions.

And those signings mean Aberdeen look like a force to be reckoned with domestically this season.

After finishing fourth last term the Dons look like they are equipped to compete with Celtic and Rangers for the top two positions.

It was a close encounter and a great game of football which I felt Aberdeen deserved to win.

There was a lot to keep supporters interested over the 90 minutes.

Sam Cosgrove took his first goal really well and then Hearts came back into the contest.

They had some good chances, Joe Lewis denied Christophe Berra and then there was a chance for Craig Halkett as well.

In the second half the Jambos were starting to run out of steam but Conor Washington and Steven Naismith came on and changed the game.

Take nothing away from Hearts, Craig Levein’s subs made the difference and it looked tough to see the Dons coming back.

Aaron Hickey was sent off and I could forgive that because he is 17 years old and inexperienced.

But Clevid Dikamona’s challenge on Niall McGinn for Aberdeen’s penalty was ridiculous – McGinn wasn’t going anywhere and Dikamona decided to foul him.

After that Aberdeen have their tails up and with McGinn and Hedges the Dons had two fresh players with high quality in attack.

They combined to win it for Aberdeen with Hedges scoring and it’s a brilliant result coming from behind.

Craig Levein must have been gutted because I felt he did well with his tactics and managed to turn the game in his side’s favour with his subs.

So to not get something from the game will frustrate the Tynecastle gaffer.

However, praise must also go to McInnes because he also changed the game with his tactics and subs.

In the early part of the game the Dons managed to play around the shape of Hearts. But once the Jambos came back into the match introducing McGinn and Hedges ultimately tipped the balance in the Reds’ favour.

With the quality and strength in depth that Aberdeen possess they will be encouraged for the domestic campaign ahead.

At home in the European games against RoPS Rovaniemi and Chiikhura Sachkhere and again yesterday the quality of the Dons’ performances has been high.

They look in a position where they can compete with Rangers and Celtic for a top-two finish.

Last season the Reds’ home form was one of the main reasons for them finishing fourth in league.

With the work that has been done to the squad over the summer it looks like home form won’t be the Achilles heel this season.

The Dons look capable of taking care of the sides lower down the league at Pittodrie and then their finish will be determined by games against Celtic, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs.

And if Aberdeen can continue the impressive away form of last campaign then it looks like they are well placed to earn more points than last term’s 67 and compete with Celtic and Rangers at the top end of the table.