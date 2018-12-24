Willie Miller: Dons must know talk is cheap – it’s about action on Boxing Day

Aberdeen have given themselves the opportunity to challenge Celtic for the Premiership title.

Now it is down to the Dons to take their chance.

The Hoops visit Pittodrie on Boxing Day with a win for the Reds taking them level with Celtic on 39 points.

Derek McInnes’ team have been on a fine run of form with Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Hearts making it four straight victories.

With matches against Celtic and then Livingston on December 29 the Dons have a real opportunity.

A win for Aberdeen against the champions could set up a really exciting second half of the season.

If the Dons could take six points from these two games it would finish the year on a high.

There are other teams involved as well. Rangers are close, so are Kilmarnock and then you have the likes of Hearts and Hibs who will make it difficult for Celtic when they play them.

I don’t think it is going to be a procession towards the title because there is too much competition, which is good for the league. But for Aberdeen there is no point in looking at other teams if you can’t do it yourselves.

So the big thing for the Reds is taking this opportunity at home against Celtic and then don’t let yourselves down against Livingston.

If Aberdeen do that then they can look at others to help them and make it a title race. I think that could happen.

But talk is cheap – it’s about action now and it’s up to Aberdeen to get the win on Boxing Day.

They showed they are capable of beating Celtic at the end of last season at Parkhead.

The Dons are at home and they need to use the big crowd to their advantage and play with the same intensity as Saturday’s match with Hearts.

Throughout that encounter the Reds were pressing the Jambos. You don’t want to give Celtic time on the ball because we know they can play if they are given time.

Aberdeen have been good at pressing this season and they will need to be on Boxing Day, from Sam Cosgrove and Stevie May up front all the way through the team.

The outcome will also depend on how Celtic play because if the Hoops do hit top form it could be a difficult afternoon.

It’s a big test for the Dons but they need to have optimism to take the points and take the chance to go level with Celtic.

We know Aberdeen are capable of winning, it’s just about showing the character and ability now against the champions.

Saturday’s game with Hearts was the first part of a difficult double header.

It was a hard-fought game, but I felt Aberdeen deserved the victory and were the better team. The Jambos are competitive and fight all the way.

But the Reds with their goalscorer of the moment in Cosgrove were too good for them.

Getting a good start is always important in a game. When you score in the first couple of minutes it lifts everyone and boosts confidence.

It was a tousy affair at times with some personal battles going on, but Aberdeen are on a fabulous run of form and deserved their win.

It’s now four wins in a row and moving into this position has been fabulous. Everyone at the club should take credit for it.