Willie Miller: Aberdeen look far better than RoPS but they still must take great care

Aberdeen should have enough to reach the Europa League second qualifying round, if their second leg display is as strong as their first.

The Dons were in command of the first qualifying round tie against RoPS Rovaniemi, leading 2-0 in Thursday’s first leg at Pittodrie.

However, Tommi Jantti’s injury-time strike means there is still hope for the Finnish side ahead of this Thursday’s return in Lapland.

The Reds’ performance against RoPS was very good, particularly for this stage of the season and it being the first game.

After the recruitment that was done over the summer and new players coming into the team the quality of football from Derek McInnes’ side was first class.

The result was slightly disappointing given the performance.

Aberdeen’s display should have meant the tie was taken out of the hands of Rovaniemi.

But Jantti’s late goal will give them hope in the return.

The Finns will know they were well beaten at Pittodrie even if the result didn’t reflect that.

But at the same time only losing by one goal will give them a renewed energy and hope that they can get through the tie.

On the evidence of Thursday there is quite a gap in quality between the Reds and RoPS.

So if the Dons play to a similar level at the Keskuskenttä then they should take care of the tie.

Aberdeen created plenty of chances in the first leg, but some were passed up and inspired goalkeeping from Antonio Reguero also kept them at bay.

In the second leg a similar performance with a more clinical edge to it should mean the Dons have no problems progressing.

On Thursday I felt it was a very good team performance with some excellent individual displays within that.

One of the stand-out Dons displays was Niall McGinn on his return from a snapped ankle ligament.

The Northern Irish international winger again demonstrated what an important player he is for Aberdeen with his fine opener before Sam Cosgrove doubled the lead in the second half.

The only thing lacking for the Reds was taking more of their chances.

Although the scoreline means the tie is far from over, having watched both teams I still believe Aberdeen will progress.

However, concentration in Europe is so important and I’ve experienced it as a player myself – and the current squad have also experienced it.

Sir Alex Ferguson used to say that everything could be going well in Europe and then “the roof fell in on you”.

That’s what can happen in Europe – you can dominate games and play well, but they can turn on one moment whether it’s a lapse in concentration or a bit of individual magic.

In the first leg against RoPS it was a combination of both that resulted in Aberdeen losing a late goal. Jantti’s was a well-taken goal from a fine Lucas Lingman pass.

But there was a lapse in concentration from Aberdeen because they gave the ball away cheaply and Jantti was allowed to get in behind the defence too easily.

That’s the warning of what can happen in Europe and although Aberdeen are by far the better side – there is still work to be done.

If the Dons take that warning on board and learn from it they will get through to the next round.