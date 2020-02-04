Willie Miller: Dons have shown faith in Hernandez

Aberdeen’s deadline day signing Ronald Hernandez is an unknown quantity to me and probably most of the Red Army.

But what is clear is that the Dons have done plenty of work to scout him.

It seems the new strategic partnership with Atlanta United has also played a part in the Reds making the deal happen.

It is believed the Reds have paid a substantial fee and if this partnership allows Derek McInnes to identify and sign international players such as Hernandez, pictured, then it’s a good thing.

It’ll be interesting to see how the 22-year-old does in the second half of this season.

Hernandez appears to have arrived with a reputation as someone who may develop into something special, so hopefully he can flourish with the Dons.

Aberdeen have signed the Venezuelan on a four-and-a-half year contract so that shows the faith they have in him.

When I was involved in the Pittodrie boardroom, paying a significant transfer fee and giving a player a contract of that length wasn’t possible.

It’s changed days now and hopefully the club can benefit as a result.

New chairman Dave Cormack is trying to lead the club forward and improve the team.

Hopefully Hernandez can make a big impression in his time in the Granite City.