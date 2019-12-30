Willie Miller: Aberdeen blew very good shot at three points against Hearts

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes and his players will be kicking themselves at a missed opportunity against Hearts.

Although it was not an inspiring performance, the chance to secure three points was handed to them by Sean Clare’s sending off.

However, they didn’t capitalise.

It was clear Aberdeen are sorely missing leading scorer Sam Cosgrove.

He is a focal point and someone who will be dangerous in the box.

Bruce Anderson worked away tirelessly throughout.

But the capability of Cosgrove to frighten defenders was missing, because defenders take his quality very seriously.

With Niall McGinn and Ryan Hedges on the bench, the Dons were without their two most creative players.

When McGinn and Hedges are not on the park, you don’t feel there will be many chances created.

When they are both playing, those opportunities come through their creative play.

So with those two starting on the bench we should not be surprised at the performance.

When McGinn came off the bench he lit up the game and showed the quality he has with a superb equaliser.

Prior to McGinn’s leveller Hearts had outmuscled Aberdeen and were deservedly a goal ahead.

Aberdeen were presented with the opportunity to go on and win with Clare’s ordering off.

However, there was a lack of creativity when Aberdeen were a man up and they never really tested keeper Joel Pereira.

Hearts produced a very strong performance to hold out.