Willie Miller: Docherty right to have a blast – but fans are frustrated

Tony Docherty launched a passionate defence of Derek McInnes last week after some members of the Red Army called for him to leave Aberdeen.

It’s no surprise that the Dons assistant manager felt the way he did and maybe that was the feeling within Pittodrie.

But both McInnes and Docherty, pictured, understand the expectation and pressure on an Aberdeen team and manager.

McInnes has done a really good job in the last seven years – but I can also understand why the fans are frustrated because there has been a lack of goals and creativity this season.