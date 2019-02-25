Willie Miller: Discipline may be key to cup cracker

Hopefully discipline will prevail in the Scottish Cup clash between Aberdeen and Rangers on Sunday.

There is a lot at stake in the match and a real rivalry between the clubs.

In the last game, a 4-2 win by Rangers, both Aberdeen’s Scott McKenna and Gers Alfredo Morelos were sent off, pictured.

Hopefully it will be a festival of football in the quarter-final clash and all the post-match talk is of the high standard of the action.

We have already seen the quality of game that can emerge when the two teams play one another.

This is the opportunity to reach the semi-final at Hampden so the game is absolutely huge.

Both clubs will have aspirations of going all the way to lift the trophy in the final.

The last time the clubs met in a cup, teenager Lewis Ferguson netted when the Dons beat Rangers 1-0 in the Betfred Cup semi-final earlier this season.

Securing Ferguson on a two-year contract extension until summer 2024 is a real positive for Aberdeen.

Ferguson has been a very significant acquisition for the club.

He is learning the game and Aberdeen are a good club to be playing for at for a 19-year-old.

Ferguson is picking up all that valuable experience.

Both Ferguson and the club will benefit from that.