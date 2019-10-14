Willie Miller: Devlin must wait for his chance and nail it

Whether Mikey Devlin is involved in the next Scotland squads remains to be seen.

He’s done his cause no harm with his performances in Russia and against San Marino.

It’s the same with Stuart Findlay, of Kilmarnock.

However, if he’s not playing for Aberdeen week-in, week-out, and is behind Scott McKenna and Andy Considine at club level, it’ll be difficult for Devlin, pictured, to continue to be selected for Scotland.

McKenna and John Souttar of Hearts will no doubt come back into the upcoming squads after injury.

Charlie Mulgrew is the most senior defender. Although he dropped out after the result in Moscow, he will likely continue to play a part.

What Devlin needs to do is use his experiences with Scotland, take whatever opportunities at the Dons come his way and nail down a place.

He showed against San Marino he can be a threat in the air, so he needs to take that into club football.

If he comes in for the tricky away trip to Motherwell and performs, that could be his moment.

A win could also be a catalyst for Aberdeen’s season after multiple injury problems and less than ideal results.

If they can get three points, it’s a brilliant result.