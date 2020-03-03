Willie Miller: Injuries to Scott McKenna and John Souttar are hammer blow to Scotland’s Euro 2020 hopes

For Aberdeen, Hearts and Scotland, injuries to Scott McKenna and John Souttar are big blows.

McKenna injured a hamstring in the Scottish Cup win against St Mirren on Saturday and the Dons will miss him.

He’s a pivotal part of Derek McInnes’ team and is improving as he becomes more experienced.

Souttar has been hugely unlucky with injuries both this season and in his career – the latest is a ruptured achilles which will keep him out for the season.

It was hoped McKenna, pictured, may have had a chance of featuring for Scotland in the Euro 2020 play-off campaign, but it looks likely his campaign could also be over.

For Scotland to be without the defensive duo is a major setback.

Both McKenna and Souttar have big international futures ahead of them.

In the short term the national side face Israel and then potentially either Norway or Serbia at the end of the month as Steve Clarke tries to guide the nation to this year’s European Championships.

So to be without two players who were probable starters in the Nations League play-offs is a big blow.