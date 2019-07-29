Willie Miller: Cove and Peterhead should be aiming for top this term after Betfred Cup showings

The Cove Rangers result against Raith Rovers on Saturday was magnificent.

Their Betfred Cup group-ending triumph will give them confidence ahead of their SPFL debut against Edinburgh City at the Balmoral Stadium this weekend.

Cove have set themselves up really well in terms of infrastructure.

It’s something which is constantly mentioned and it’s got to be applauded.

They’ve also shown themselves to be a great haven for players who leave Aberdeen, with the likes of Mitch Megginson, pictured, and Jamie Masson proving big successes for the city’s other side as they worked themselves out of the Highland ranks and into League Two.

I don’t see any reason why their target shouldn’t be promotion this season.

I’m sure they’ll be thinking it within the dressing room and it’ll certainly be their aim over the next couple of campaigns.

Peterhead are in the same boat. They should also be looking upwards on their return to League One, starting Saturday.

I remember chuckling to myself when Inverness Caley and Thistle merged and their chairman was talking about reaching the top-flight – well, I was the fool!

Caley did it, then Ross County. Cove and Peterhead should continue to aim high.