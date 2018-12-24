Willie Miller: Big Sam proves he is real goalscorer

There had been questions about who was going to be the regular goalscorer for Aberdeen this season – but Sam Cosgrove has answered them.

The 22-year-old’s double against Hearts on Saturday took his tally to six in four games and eight for the season.

When he arrived at Pittodrie from Carlisle in January, Cosgrove was an unknown quantity.

So everyone was trusting Derek McInnes’ opinion. I’ve always felt he was a good player for the team because of his strength and height.

But the big question mark was could he score goals as well? We were waiting for him to produce that and that’s what he has done.

People weren’t too sure if he was a goalscorer, but now he has hit this vein of form where he has shown he can score goals regularly.

If this continues Cosgrove will become a great asset for the club. Although there have been question marks about him they have now been proven wrong.

If Cosgrove, pictured, can push on towards 15 or 20 goals that would be great for him and the club.

Stevie May has been a big part of Cosgrove’s success due to his work-rate and pressing.

He is putting a lot into his game and although he hasn’t been scoring much he has linked well with Cosgrove and has helped him.

Hopefully they will both line up against Celtic on Boxing Day.