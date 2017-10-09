Willie Miller: Arnason can give a lift at Pittodrie if Iceland make World Cup

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Aberdeen defender Kari Arnason could return to Pittodrie this week having secured World Cup qualification with Iceland.

The centre-back scored in a 3-0 Group I win away to Turkey as the Icelanders leap-frogged to the top of their table.

Iceland have a final qualifier against bottom side Kosovo, with only one point from nine games, and should get the result they need.

Qualifying for the World Cup will be a fantastic achievement for such as small nation as Iceland, particularly on the back of their Euro 2016 success.

The Icelanders beat England to reach the quarter-finals in Euro 2016 and have continued that momentum.

Having an international player performing at that level is great for Aberdeen.

Arnason can bring that experience to the domestic game.

He is a player of real quality and, although he had a poor debut in his first game back at Aberdeen, there was never any doubt in my mind he would be a strong signing.

Arnason has been rock solid in the centre of defence in Aberdeen’s last two games with Scott McKenna.

He has clearly taken that form to international level and will come back to Pittodrie on a high.