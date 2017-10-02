Willie Miller: Arnason and McKenna still look to be a good pairing

The veteran-rookie partnership of Kari Arnason and Scott McKenna is looking very promising as they have registered clean sheets in both games they have played together.

Having impressed against Motherwell the duo continued their form by snuffing out the threat of St Johnstone in the 3-0 win.

Although he is only 20, McKenna has shown he can handle the physicality of the Scottish Premiership extremely well.

Arnason and McKenna look very solid and keeper Joe Lewis was not forced into many saves in either game against Motherwell or St Johnstone as little got past the centre-backs.

The defence had leaked goals earlier in the season but Arnason and McKenna look to be a cool, calm partnership.

McKenna is set to feature for the Scotland U21s against England in a Euro qualifier on Friday in Middlesbrough.

A few days after that he will also face Latvia away in Euro 21 qualifying action and that can only further enhance his development.

Likewise Kari Arnason is away with the Iceland squad for the World Cup qualifier double header against Turkey and Kosovo.

Iceland are level on points with Croatia at the top of Group I. Both will return to Pittodrie even sharper having had more game time so they will be more than ready to go up against Hibs in the first game back.