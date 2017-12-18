Willie Miller: Aberdeen need to show the courage and character to stand up to Celtic in festive thriller

Aberdeen must go to Parkhead with the belief they can inflict another defeat on a Celtic side who are not invincible.

The in-form Dons can travel to Glasgow on Saturday with confidence sky high after their best performance of the season to blow Hibs away 4-1.

It is a fantastic opportunity for Aberdeen to move top of the Premiership after Celtic’s so called Invincibles’ 69-game undefeated run came to an end by crashing 4-0 at Hearts.

Aberdeen must show the courage and character to stand up to Celtic at Parkhead and go for the win they want.

As well as the chance to go top of the table, the match at Parkhead also offers the Dons the opportunity to restore some pride after they were blown away 3-0 by Celtic at Pittodrie earlier in the season.

Aberdeen produced a superb performance against Hibs and will have to recreate that or even improve on that display against the defending Premiership champions.

If Aberdeen needed any extra inspiration they should look back at the Scottish Cup final from last season when they pushed Celtic hard before losing to a last-gasp goal..

The performance against Hibs proved just what this Aberdeen team are capable of.

Last season they had a number of top class performances.

Although results have been great this season the performances have been a little uncertain and there have been a number of narrow wins.

Aberdeen needed someone to step up to the plate in the way Jonny Hayes and Niall McGinn did last season.

Gary Mackay-Steven did that against Hibs and he needs to produce that level regularly. That is the standard he has set and the one he has to match now.

After the two defeats to Rangers some people were beginning to wonder if Aberdeen still had it in them to be second.

After the performance against Hibs we certainly know that they have.

However, they now have the opportunity to go top of the table with a win at Parkhead and they have to go to Glasgow determined to grab it.

If GMS shines again, the three midfielders reproduce their levels, the defence stays solid and Joe Lewis does what he normally does, then Aberdeen have a real chance of getting that victory at Celtic Park.